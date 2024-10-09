Frank Sinatra’s "My Way" and The Beatles’ "Hey Jude" are among the most popular songs chosen by terminally ill people in the United Kingdom to accompany them in their final moments, research has suggested.

The British end-of-life charity Marie Curie said it had compiled what it described as the first playlist curated by people at the end of life by polling bereaved relatives on the subject.

Other songs cited by the 1,000 U.K. adults whose loved one had experienced end-of-life care included "Over The Rainbow" by Judy Garland, while Whitney Houston’s version of "I Will Always Love You" also appeared on the list.

Marie Curie said music can play a "vital role in end-of-life care for many,” with 84% of those polled agreeing that music relaxed and calmed their loved ones and six in 10 (61%) saying it had helped ease anxiety and emotional distress.

Other benefits included creating a shared experience that brought them closer, creating a sense of normalcy, and helping distract the dying person from the physical symptoms of their illness.

Music therapy expert and honorary Marie Curie senior research fellow at Queen’s University Belfast Dr. Tracey McConnell said: "Terminal illness, pain and the fear of dying can result in feelings of powerlessness and isolation, even with close family and friends.

"Music therapy can help people express their feelings and make them feel better, whatever their health or emotional situation.”

The charity released a playlist of the most popular songs and published a separate report on people’s priorities for how they would like to experience their final months, weeks, and days.

Marie Curie said the vast majority (83%) of the 10,500 adults polled for its Public attitudes to death, dying and bereavement in the U.K. Revisited (PaddUK) report felt quality of life was more important than the length of life when seriously ill.

The end-of-life care charity said people stated their wishes to be free of pain in the last days of their lives (38%) and more than half (56%) said they would prefer to die at home.

The charity said people’s hopes often differ from the "stark reality,” pointing to research it published last month, which found a third of dying people in England and Wales were severely or overwhelmingly affected by pain in the last week of life.

Marie Curie nurse Jan Palmer, based in Cardiff and the Vale, said the research shows "what’s most important to dying people.”

She said: "It’s certainly no surprise that quality of life is central – with being free of pain, maintaining dignity and self-respect and being surrounded by loved ones topping the list.

"This rings true with what my colleagues and I hear every day from the people we support, whether that’s in the hospice, in people’s own homes or on the support line.

"What is deeply concerning is how often these basic needs aren’t met. Everyone deserves the best possible palliative and end-of-life care, no matter who they are and where they live.”