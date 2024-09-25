On Sept. 25, 2012, the world of Turkish music lost a monumental figure, Neşet Ertaş, known affectionately as the "Bozkırın Tezenesi," or "Voice of the Prairie." As the 12th anniversary of his passing arrived, both the Turkish and global music communities continued to celebrate his profound impact on folk music, characterized by his heartfelt performances and unique interpretations of traditional ballads.

Neşet Ertaş was born in 1938 in the village of Abdallar, located in the Çiçekdağı district of Kırşehir in central Türkiye. His early years were spent in a rural environment rich with cultural traditions that would deeply shape his artistic expression. He lived in Abdallar until the age of 8, after which his family relocated to Ibikli village. It was here, under the influence of his father, Muharrem Ertaş – a master of the saz, a traditional Turkish string instrument – that Neşet's musical journey began.

His first encounter with music was through a makeshift instrument crafted by his mother, Döne Ertaş, who ingeniously created a toy bağlama using a laundry clamp. Although Neşet was unable to attend formal schooling, he learned to play the bağlama and violin at a young age, with guidance from his older brother, Necati, who also taught him to read. This early foundation in music would serve him well as he ventured into a professional career.

During his formative years, Ertaş traveled extensively with his father, performing in various cities such as Kırşehir, Nevşehir, Niğde, Kırıkkale, Keskin, Yerköy, Kayseri and Yozgat. These performances not only honed his musical skills but also deepened his appreciation for the folk traditions of his homeland. By the age of 14, his love for music compelled him to move to Istanbul, where he sought to pursue his passion more seriously.

In 1957, Ertaş recorded his first record, featuring the song "Neden Garip Garip Ötersin Bülbül," written by his father. The success of this release allowed him to reach broader audiences, and he quickly gained recognition as a prominent folk artist throughout Anatolia. Over the next two years, he focused on recording and performing, solidifying his place as a beloved figure in Turkish music.

After establishing himself in Istanbul, Ertaş moved to Ankara, where he continued his musical journey. His growing reputation led to him being known by titles such as "Father of Turkish Folk Music," "Anatolian Legend" and "Abdal Musician." He also hosted radio programs at Ankara Radio, further enhancing his visibility and connection with Turkish audiences.

In his personal life, Ertaş married Ms. Leyla, with whom he had three children. However, the couple divorced after seven years. Later in life, health issues necessitated a move to Germany, where he sought treatment and focused on his children's education. Despite these challenges, Ertaş remained a cherished figure among the first-generation Turkish immigrants in Germany, performing at weddings, concerts and cultural events, thus preserving his connection to his roots.

In 2000, after a significant hiatus, Ertaş returned to the stage in Istanbul, delighting fans with his performances and reaffirming his commitment to folk music. His dedication to preserving the Abdal culture was recognized when he was offered the title of "State Artist" during Süleyman Demirel's presidency, a title he declined. Additionally, the Turkish Ministry of Culture honored him as a "Living Human Treasure" under the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Ertaş's influence on Turkish music was further acknowledged in 2011 when he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Istanbul Technical University. His unique style and mastery of the bağlama became subjects of study in music conservatories across Türkiye, ensuring that future generations would learn from his work.

Throughout his lifetime, Neşet Ertaş recorded approximately 400 records, along with numerous cassettes and long-play albums. His music captured the emotional landscape of the Anatolian people, often reflecting their sorrows and struggles.

Ertaş passed away in Izmir at the age of 74 due to prostate cancer. His legacy endures through his extensive discography, the generations of musicians he inspired and his lasting impact on the Turkish music scene.