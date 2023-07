Taylor Swift has now surpassed all other female artists in history by achieving the highest number of number-one albums. This milestone was attained with the recent release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," according to an announcement made by Billboard on Monday.

The record debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the pop queen's 12th number-one album and surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most among women.

Jay-Z and the Beatles have over a dozen number-one albums for male performers, though Billboard notes it has changed its album ranking system over the decades to include anthologies.

Swift, 33, has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organization added.

They include "Midnights," "Lover," and "Folklore."

Billboard said Swift had also become the first living artist to have 11 albums in the top 200 simultaneously.

Swift's record-breaking feats come as she performs many of her best hits on the fan-frenzied "Eras" tour.

The 106-date stadium concert series kicked off in March and is within striking distance of becoming the first billion-dollar tour.

"Speak Now" was originally released in 2010. Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums to control their rights – a process she was contractually allowed to begin in November 2020.

She has also re-recorded "Fearless" and "Red."

Last October, Swift became the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all ten spots on the top U.S. song chart after the release of her tenth studio album "Midnights."