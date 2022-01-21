Turkish multidisciplinary artist Büşra Kayıkçı, who fondly works in the fields of architecture, painting and music, is set to collaborate with London-based agency Manners McDade.

Manners McDade, which specializes in new classical and electronic music since 2001, announced its collaboration with Kayıkçı, a statement said. The agency also works with many world-famous composers such as Nils Frahm, Christian Loffler and Balmorhea.

“Joining the Manners McDade family is an important step in my career,” Kayıkçı told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“In this way, my music will reach wider audiences and even different sectors. I believe this will both improve and enrich me,” she noted. “It is also an honor for me to see my name together with many artists whose work offers inspiration and whom I've followed fondly since I embarked on my journey of composition.”

One of the representatives of minimalist music in Turkey, Kayıkçı will take part in the collective album project to be published on March 29, World Piano Day, with her new work “Qarib.”

The album will be released by Leiter Verlag, the record label founded by the famous German musician Nils Frahm. In addition to Kayıkçı, famed musicians such as Olafur Arnalds, Balmorhea, Lambert and Chilly Gonzales will also contribute to the album.

The 31-year-old pianist studied in different fields of art at an early age, such as piano, ballet and painting, until college. A graduate of interior architecture, the Istanbul-based artist took the inspiration and techniques drawn from the world of design and worked on minimalist and neoclassical compositions for the piano.

The pianist released her debut album, “Sketches 1” (“Eskizler 1” in Turkish) independently in 2019. It consists of nine works in minimalist and neoclassical style. She recorded her second album, “Danube” (“Tuna”), in 2020 on an Architizer award-winning design piano named Una Corda at her workshop in Hungary at the invitation of David Klavins, a German-Latvian piano maker. Her single “Birth” (“Doğum”) was used in a show by the New York Theater Ballet last autumn.

Later during the lockdown, she released two more singles, inspired by Istanbul’s multicultural historic neighborhood Kuledibi: "Kuledibi No.1" and "Shadows." Last year, Kayıkçı released her neoclassical single “Bring the Light” with Germany’s iconic record label Deutsche Grammophon, becoming the first Turkish artist to release a record with the 123-year-old company.

This year in June, Kayıkçı will take the stage at the German music festival Maifeld Derby along with London Grammar, Kings of Convenience and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

She is expected to perform in Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands later this year.