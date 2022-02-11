Turkish multidisciplinary artist Büşra Kayıkçı, who fondly works in the fields of architecture, painting and music, released a new single Friday, "1702," named after the date the song was created.

The song was "composed in between Berlin and Istanbul with the collaborative work of two women composers," said a statement released Thursday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old pianist Kayıkçı met online with the song's producer Başak Günak, also known as Ah! Kosmos.

Kayıkçı and the Istanbul-born German-based Günak "created their song '1702' from their upcoming 'LP Bluets,' which is expected to be released at the end of this spring."

"We first met with Başak online, then we met a few times in Istanbul," said Kayıkçı. "We have worked together and remotely," she noted, adding that both methods have "a different and special feeling."

"Kayıkçı performed the piano with her unique approach, while Günak performed the synthesizers," according to the statement.

While the song was mastered by United Kingdom-based Mark Dobson, Kayıkçı painted the cover.

Büşra Kayıkçı plays her piano. (Sabah File Photo)

"Both composers are wondering and searching creativity in isolation while translating the separation from their studios," it said. "The songs of 'Bluets' reflect the moment and places that are not possible to be bodily present. It’s a memory recall that rescues artists when everything is tearing into pieces, and already existing structures don’t work anymore."

Kayıkçı, an interior design graduate, drew inspiration and techniques from the world of design and worked on minimalist and neoclassical compositions for the piano.

During the lockdown, she released two singles inspired by Istanbul’s multicultural historic Kuledibi neighborhood – "Kuledibi No.1" and "Shadows."

Last year, she released her neoclassical single "Bring the Light" with Germany’s iconic record label Deutsche Grammophon as part of "Project XII."

She has now joined the London-based music publisher Manners McDade alongside composers like Nils Frahm, Christian Loffler and Balmorhea.

Kayıkçı will take part in the collective album project to be published on March 29, World Piano Day, with her new work "Qarib." The album will be released by Leiter Verlag, the record label founded by the famous German musician Nils Frahm.