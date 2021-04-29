Pianist Büşra Kayıkçı became the first Turkish national to release a single under German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon. Kayıkçı's "Bring the Light" is set to be out this Friday.

“I am so excited to announce my piece 'Bring the Light' coming out from a legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon. It is the most significant career highlight for me so far. Hope you will enjoy it and stay tuned," she said on Twitter.

Kayıkçı is the first Turkish national releasing a record with Deutsche Grammophon, one of the most established and prestigious record companies of the classical music industry with a 123-year history.

Among Deutsche Grammophon's stars are Moby, Sting, Max Richter, Vikingur Olafsson and Krystian Zimerman.

The 30-year-old pianist released her debut album "Eskizler 1" ("Sketches 1") independently in 2019. It consists of nine works in minimalist and neoclassical style.

She recorded her second album "Tuna" ("Danube") in 2020 on Una Corda piano at the workshop of David Klavins, the German-Latvian designer of the Architizer award-winning pianos, in Hungary. Her single "Doğum" ("Birth") was used in a show by the New York Theatre Ballet last autumn.