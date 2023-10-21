Famous Turkish pianist and composer Fazıl Say expressed disappointment with freedom of expression in Europe after his upcoming concerts in Switzerland were unilaterally canceled by organizers due to his pro-Palestine views, he said in a message on Friday.

“Officials from MIGROS cited the ideas I expressed on the Israel-Palestine tension on my social media as the reason. Everything I've written remains on my social media without any changes,” Say said.

He was supposed to perform with the symphony orchestra of Birmingham City on Oct. 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Zurich, Bern, Geneva and Lucerne, respectively.

“During the Middle East crisis, I posted a total of 3 tweets and a video where I spoke. I am for peace, and all my statements were in the spirit of peace. And I have always been in favor of the good, of compromise, and of jointly seeking a beautiful future,” Say said.

He continued by saying that he disapproves of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “war politics,” which he said have “no future,” are wrong and cruel. On a different note, he praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s approach to the issue as “sensible and peaceful” for both sides and that he supports it.

Türkiye strongly condemned Israel after attacking Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing nearly 500 people.

The Turkish artist criticized the hypocrisy in Europe, saying that he had faith that there was freedom of expression that he could rely on.

“I want to point out that my trust has been significantly shaken in the face of this disturbing incident,” he said, adding that people’s views should not affect their professional lives and that he is on the side of peace and humanity.

Say had previously replied to a message by President Erdoğan on X, saying that he is on the same page regarding the outrage on Israel’s hospital massacre.

“All people should do something to stop this war. Netanyahu should stand trial for war crimes, genocide and massacres. Freedom for Palestinians. For humanity. Enough with the barbarity,” the Turkish musician said.