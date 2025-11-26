Rap musician Saint Levant used his performance at the first-ever Doha Film Festival (DFF), organized by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), to call for a “Free Palestine.”

The young artist performed a repertoire including “Kalamantina,” “Do You Love Me?” and “Samra.” Speaking to the audience, he said: “Thankfully, it’s not like other places. Unlike in many other Arab countries, we Palestinians are welcomed here. First of all, thank you. When we were 7, we went to Jordan, and I haven’t returned to Gaza since. I think this is the story for many Palestinians. I always say, ‘Palestine cannot be defined by borders.’ We are a global community of nearly 12 million people.”

Levant emphasized the resilience of Palestinians, saying: “We are deeply connected to our culture. That is exactly what they are trying to take from us. Sometimes I come here and feel a little bad. Why am I dancing, singing and celebrating while my brothers and Gaza are facing genocide? This is a war, not a conflict. This is a genocide, and it is extremely important to call it what it is.”

He also addressed the negative stereotypes about Palestinians and Arabs he has heard in the past, including being labeled as barbaric, wild, terrorists or lacking love. “Here in Doha, in an Arab country, I am here again to say that we are loving, compassionate and giving. We are among the proudest individuals you could ever meet, and some of the most loving. Just being here, the way we are welcomed in Qatar, in Doha, makes me feel at home. So once again, thank you for allowing us Palestinians to express who we are. In many countries I visit, they tell me, ‘Marwan, don’t talk about where you are from.’ No, that’s not politically correct. Of course, we will talk about it.”

Throughout the concert, audience members joined in chanting “Free Palestine.”

Amplifying Palestinian voices

Levant, whose real name is Marwan Abdulhamid, was born in Jerusalem and spent his childhood in Gaza. In 2007, his family relocated to Amman, Jordan.

From his high school years, Levant participated in French and English-language projects aimed at amplifying the voices and culture of Palestinians worldwide.

He released his first musical work, 1001 Nights, in 2021, followed by his debut album, "From Gaza, with Love." His stage performance at Coachella, one of the world’s most prominent music festivals, drew widespread attention on social media after he spoke about the genocide in Gaza.