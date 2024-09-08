Oasis fans have confirmed on social media that invites are now going out for a private invite-only ballot for the band's "final" Wembley Stadium dates.

The band said they would send the invites out to "eligible fans we have been able to identify" and added that those who were signed into a Ticketmaster account on Aug. 31 and could join a line for tickets "may be eligible to take part."

One fan said on X: "Just received an email from Oasis asking if I want to join the ballot for two tickets for new shows at Wembley!"

A second added: "Emails are going out for the Oasis ballot. I have received one, and I'm confirmed for possibly getting on the ballot; there's still hope; after the hours I spent trying, I deserve a bloody ticket."

A third said: "Ballot entry confirmed!! All fingers and toes crossed now."

Others, who seem to have missed out, also took to social media to lament their bad luck.

One fan, alongside crying emojis, posted to X: "Looks like I've missed out on the final Oasis ballot."

A second said: "One last chance for Oasis tickets, and I'm not even on the ballot. What a joke."

Meanwhile, a third social media fan remained hopeful: "Keeping fingers crossed I get an email for the ballot. Last Saturday, I queued seven hours to get onto the queue to buy tickets, to be then met with 350k in front of me, all Wembley dates practically sold out or pay dynamic prices, only want two tickets for me and my lad."

It comes after the band extended their Live '25 tour to include two more London shows on Sept. 27 and 28.

The tour will be their first since breaking up backstage at France's Rock en Seine festival in 2009.

A statement announcing the details of the private ballot read: "Invitations to enter private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

"If you signed into your Ticketmaster U.K. account on Saturday, August 31, and you could join a queue for a specific show but didn't get a ticket, then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot.

"Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account and don't forget to check your junkmail.

"Once successfully registered, you will enter the ballot for a code to access the final Wembley on sale.

"Due to the demand for the shows and to avoid last week's long queues, codes will be strictly limited.

"Entry to the ballot does not guarantee you will receive a code.

"The ballot is only open to invited fans. You must register with the email to which your invitation was sent and which is registered with your Ticketmaster account.

"All other entries will be discounted. Unfortunately, you will not be eligible for the ballot if you do not receive an email.

"You will be automatically discounted from the ballot, even if you go through the registration process."

It comes after many fans were shocked by standard tickets for the reunion tour more than doubling from £148 to £355 ($194 to $466) on Ticketmaster, prompting the U.K. government and the U.K.'s competition watchdog to pledge they will look into the use of dynamic pricing.

Meanwhile, others were left angry and disappointed after being left empty-handed, having waited in an online queue for hours to buy tickets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the band said they hoped the new ticket sale strategy would make "the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes" to obtain tickets.

It comes after Liam Gallagher spoke about his brother Noel for the first time since the reunion was announced, saying he "won't have a bad word said" about him and adding he would be "blowing him kisses in between each song."