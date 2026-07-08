The biggest surprise for Ricky Martin's highly anticipated Istanbul concert has been revealed. The Grammy-winning Latin superstar will be joined by one of Türkiye's leading pop artists, Edis, at the July 11 concert, organized by TemaCC at KüçükÇiftlik Park.

Ahead of Ricky Martin's performance, Turkish pop star Edis will open the evening with his signature live vocals, dynamic choreography and high-energy stage show. Fans can expect performances of some of his biggest hits, including "Martılar" ("Seagulls"), "Arıyorum" ("I'm Searching"), "Yalancı" ("Liar") "Olmamış Mı?" ("Didn't It Happen?") and "An" ("Moment"), setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

The event marks the first time the two internationally acclaimed artists will appear at the same concert. With a single ticket, audiences will experience performances from two major stars representing different corners of the global music scene.

Ricky Martin will bring his world-renowned production to Istanbul, complete with dancers, custom stage design and spectacular visuals. The Latin icon is expected to perform many of his greatest hits, including "Livin' La Vida Loca," "She Bangs," "Maria" and "Vente Pa' Ca." As one of the standout stops on his world tour, the Istanbul show is set to become one of the summer's most ambitious live music events, combining international production standards with a visually stunning concert experience.

With the addition of Edis to the lineup, the TemaCC-produced event is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about concerts of summer 2026. Bringing together fans of both artists on one stage, the July 11 event promises to become a memorable highlight of Istanbul's concert calendar.

Offset makes Türkiye debut

International hip-hop star Offset is preparing to meet his Turkish fans for the very first time. The rapper, who rose to global fame as a member of Migos and later built a successful solo career with hits such as "Ric Flair Drip," "Clout," "Red Room" and "Fan," will perform in Istanbul on July 10.

Tickets are now on sale, with strong demand expected for the event. Offset will deliver a special live set of approximately 30 minutes at Klein Phönix, offering fans an exclusive club experience rather than a traditional arena concert. Before and after his performance, the artist is also expected to spend around an hour inside the venue, giving attendees the opportunity to share the atmosphere in a more intimate setting.

U.S. rapper Offset poses for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

According to organizers, Offset will stay at a luxury hotel overlooking the Bosporus during his visit. Despite his busy schedule, the rapper has reportedly expressed interest in experiencing the Bosporus up close and has even asked organizers about the possibility of swimming there. The request is expected to be considered, subject to security arrangements and scheduling.

Offset's first-ever visit to Türkiye represents another milestone for Istanbul's growing reputation as an international live music destination. Having welcomed some of the world's biggest hip-hop names in recent years, the city continues to strengthen its position on the global concert calendar.

Organizers also note that tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand.

Spanish, Latin classics for Türkiye

Music will take on a cultural mission this July as the concert series "Ibero-American Classics: Passion for Music" travels to Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum between July 12 and 16.

Organized under the leadership of the Embassy of Spain in Türkiye, the series will feature timeless Spanish and Latin American compositions, while proceeds from the concerts will contribute to the preservation of Türkiye's archaeological and cultural heritage.

The project is presented in collaboration with Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Embassy of Spain in Türkiye, the Honorary Consulates of Muğla and Antalya and the Cervantes Institute Istanbul. The initiative aims to celebrate the shared Mediterranean heritage of Spain and Türkiye through the universal language of music while strengthening cultural dialogue between the two countries.

The concerts will be conducted and musically directed by conductor and pianist Rustam Rahmedov. He will be joined by vocalist Alejo Falces, composer and double bassist Burak Noyan, violinist Nazik Rahmedova and percussionist Mert Baycan. Audiences can expect a repertoire featuring beloved boleros, tangos and classic works from both Spanish and Latin American musical traditions.

The concert series will begin on July 12 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul, continue on July 14 at the AKM in Antalya and conclude on July 16 at the historic Bodrum Castle.

By combining artistic excellence with heritage conservation, the project transforms the unifying power of music into meaningful cultural support, making it one of the standout international cultural events of the 2026 summer season.