Music lovers in Türkiye are in for a treat as international superstars Robbie Williams and Jason Derulo are set to captivate audiences.

Robbie Williams, renowned British singer-songwriter and former member of the iconic pop group Take That, will grace the Turkish stage for the first time on Aug. 17 in the holiday resort Bodrum. With an illustrious solo career spanning approximately 25 years, Williams has sold a staggering 85 million albums worldwide and released 13 successful albums to date. His impressive repertoire includes chart-topping hits like "Let Me Entertain You," "Rock DJ," "Kids," "She's The One," "Feel" and the timeless classic "Angels."

On the other hand, the Regnum Live in Concert series has a reputation for hosting some of the biggest names in the music industry, and this year's lineup is no exception. On Aug. 8, the sensational Christina Aguilera will dazzle the stage at Regnum Carya, while on July 30, Jason Derulo will return to give a breathtaking performance for the second time.

Jason Derulo, the American singer, songwriter and dancer, rose to fame with his hit single "Whatcha Say" in the summer of 2009. His music videos, including the record-breaking "Swalla" and the collaboration with rap icon Snoop Dogg on "Wiggle," have garnered massive views on global music-sharing platforms. Known for his electrifying stage presence and engaging audience interactions, Derulo's energetic dance routines and powerful vocals promise an evening filled with excitement and entertainment.