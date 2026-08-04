Composer, songwriter and singer Sami Yusuf will perform in Istanbul and Ankara as part of a concert series developed exclusively for Türkiye under the theme "Roots.”

According to a statement from the organizers, Yusuf will perform at ATO Congresium in Ankara on Sept. 23-24 and at Harbiye Auditorium at the Istanbul Congress Center on Sept. 27-28.

Yusuf, who performed at Istanbul’s Yenikapı event area last year under the theme "Between Two Seas,” will return with a newly conceived program.

Alongside some of his best-known works, he will perform selections from different periods of his career, accompanied by original arrangements and a visual production.

The concerts are expected to offer an experience emphasizing both the musical and spiritual dimensions of his work.

Acoustically selected venues

Yusuf personally selected ATO Congresium and Harbiye Auditorium for the concerts, organized by 3Z Organization and WOVO, because of their acoustic qualities and atmospheres that allow him to establish a closer connection with audiences.

The artist has sold more than 45 million albums worldwide and amassed over 1 billion digital streams.

His distinctive musical approach combines Sufi music, classical Eastern melodies and symphonic arrangements.

Fans from around the world, from the U.S. to Asia, are expected to attend alongside audiences from Türkiye.

Yusuf has also attracted international attention in recent years for his humanitarian work and support for Gaza.

Through songs including "Forever Palestine” and "Try Not to Cry,” he has expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He also donated part of the proceeds from concerts held in Istanbul and Amman in 2025 to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.