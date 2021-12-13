A concert featuring Sufi songs was organized in the capital of Senegal, Dakar, on Monday.

The concert was organized by Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), Turkey's state-run agency that promotes Turkish language and culture around the globe.

The concert was organized in Daniel Sorano National Theater of Dakar.

The audience is seen during the concert in Dakar, Senegal, on Dec. 13, 2021 (AA Photo)

Senegalese people enjoyed the peaceful tunes of Sufi music with COVID-19 pandemic precautions intact.

The concert was headed by Istanbul Sufi Music Chorus’ Hüseyin İpek and was named “The Voice of Yunus Concert,” in reference to Yunus Emre, the great Turkish thinker and poet who passed away in 1328.

The popular Senegalese band Ahlou Brick, many African journalists, Turkey’s ambassador to Senegal Ahmet Kavas and YEE head Merve Işık Elsıkma were among the attendants.