The Sound of Europe Festival, a convergence of new and successful European music voices with Turkish musicians, is set to captivate music enthusiasts once again in its third year. Scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15, 2024, the festival will be held simultaneously across three cities: Istanbul Kadıköy, Ankara Çankaya Ahlatlıbel Atatürk Park and Izmir Bostanlı Seyir Terrace.

Supported by the European Union Creative Europe Programme and organized by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) clusters in Istanbul and Ankara, in collaboration with Kadıköy and Çankaya Municipalities, the festival aims to be a cultural exchange platform fostering artistic and musical connections between Europe and Türkiye.

Over two days, the festival will feature more than 50 artists from Europe and Türkiye across 25 concerts, providing an immersive and diverse musical experience. The festival will bring together 13 music groups from Europe to perform alongside local Turkish artists, creating a unique platform for dialogue and interaction.

David Naves, cultural attache of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul and the Embassy in Ankara highlighted the festival's significance at a news conference on June 28 at Istanbul's Palais de Hollande. "Hosting the Sound of Europe Festival in Türkiye for the third time is a source of pride for us. This festival not only showcases beautiful music from different countries but also strengthens our close and warm cooperation with professionals from Türkiye's music industry," said Naves.

Burçak Ada Kıral, producer and director of the Sound of Europe Festival, expressed excitement about the festival's growth and impact. "We are proud and excited to be together in the third year of our festival. The Sound of Europe Festival, which will turn 3 in September, has already significantly impacted the music scene. Fueled by a passion for music and creativity, we look forward to presenting an even broader musical spectrum this year," said Kıral.

The festival's program includes concerts, workshops and masterclasses, offering unique opportunities for European and Turkish young music groups to engage and learn. The festival is made possible by the support of various cultural offices and consulates from 13 European countries, along with the valuable contributions of local municipalities.

The Sound of Europe Festival continues to be a beacon of cultural collaboration and musical innovation, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers across Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. With free admission, the festival invites everyone to join and celebrate the harmony of European and Turkish music.