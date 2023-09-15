German-based Turkish rapper Apache 207 is celebrating the release of his new album "Gartenstadt."

On June 8, an exclusive album launch party took place at Holiday Park, where 500 lucky fans and invited guests came together to celebrate the artist's latest chapter. In a somewhat unusual location, after a brief greeting, guests had the opportunity to relive their childhood and enjoy the park's attractions.

The highlights of the evening included Apache 207's live performance, the release of the new music video for "What Do You Know?" and a spectacular fireworks display to kick off the album release party.

Following his previous albums "Record" (2019) and "Ladder" (2020), Apache 207 released his latest album, "2sad2disco," in 2021. With the new album, Apache 207 continues to evolve smoothly, offering deep insights into the experiences of the past two years. "Gartenstadt" pays homage to Ludwigshafen, the neighborhood where Apache 207 grew up with his friends and family. The songs on the album cover various genres, ranging from melancholic to cheerful, and traverse between deep lyrics and ironic self-reflection, all within Apache 207's distinctive style.

Apache 207's music blends various genres like R&B, Eurodance, 80s pop and hip-hop. The tall, long-haired and sunglasses-wearing artist is a unique representation of German rap and pop culture. In a short time, he took over the German music scene with his songs, quickly selling out arenas.

His distinctive voice has left a mark in the hearts of a whole generation, and he has an unparalleled ability to convey his life experiences in a truly unique way. Neither he nor his music can be easily categorized. With a clear vision, he and his team have been walking the path of independence in the German music scene since 2018. What started on YouTube quickly spread like wildfire. Their vision, unconventional style, and themes that go beyond typical rapper clichés have won over German audiences.

One of the reasons Apache 207 has already received 27 gold, seven platinum, and one diamond awards for his songs is his refusal to follow trends. He doesn't allow boundaries to be placed on his music and doesn't see himself in competition with anyone. He follows his instincts and makes the right decisions at the right moments. His music, videos, and lyrics are his art, and each song reflects a piece of him.

Selin during the shootings of "Lights Off" promo. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Selin's global debut

Selin, the rising star of Türkiye's new generation music scene, released her new English single "Lights Off" in September.

The artist, who shuttles between scenes and studio work in Türkiye and London, has released several successful songs over the past year, including "Son Arzum" (5.7M+ streams), "Bu Gece" (3.6M+ streams), and tracks from the Nostalgia Sessions EP (18M+ streams) such as "Yalancı Bahar" (8.2M+ streams), "Lovers Hurricane" (4.1M+ streams), "Cool" (2.8M+ streams) and "IMMA LIAR" (1M+ streams).

Selin achieved great success in Türkiye this summer with her Turkish song and viral hit "Yalancı Bahar," which has been on the "Top 50 Türkiye" and "Viral 50 Türkiye" charts for over two months. Selin has been delivering electrifying performances at summer concerts and collaborated with successful rappers like "Motive" and groups like "Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut."

One of Warner Music's rising international stars, Selin's single was released as a preview of her upcoming album "Paranoia," slated for release in October.

Regarding "Lights Off," Selin said: "It tells the story of a relationship slowly fading away. Even though two people get along well, some things can lead it toward its end. The idea of 'Lights Off' symbolically approaches someone who was once important to me. Despite our efforts, we realized that there was an aspect of our relationship that was actually struggling to continue."

"In relationships, we often want others to fit us, and we do the same for them. But from my perspective, it's more about both sides recognizing their flaws and creating a better journey together rather than just making things work. 'Lights Off' attempts to capture the feeling of two people slowly drifting apart, realizing that the relationship is no longer a good fit. Sometimes, being mature means ending things instead of forcing them to continue. In this case, no matter how difficult it was, I had to turn the lights off," she said.

Türkiye's prominent figures in rap music, Ayaz (L) and Capital Bra. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Ayaz

Türkiye's prominent figure in rap music, Ayaz, a name that continues to elevate himself toward the top with each passing day, has now made it onto my list with his collaboration with Capital Bra, also known as Joker Bra, in the song "NANA."

The song, done in collaboration with Capital, features German lyrics. The music video, directed by the beloved director Capture Hood from Germany, is once again noteworthy. Ayaz excels in this song with his vocals, lyrics, and even the visuals in the music video, positioning himself effectively within the global music community. The song's production is handled by the talented producer Vef, while mix and mastering are done by Jagerstereo.

I personally believe that German lyrics suit rap music very well, and Ayaz's "NANA" is on its way to the top, I believe he will achieve great success soon.