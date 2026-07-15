The universal language of music echoed through Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Sunday evening as acclaimed musicians came together for a concert celebrating the rich musical traditions of Spain and Latin America, while reinforcing cultural ties and supporting heritage preservation.

Part of a three-city tour spanning Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum, the Spanish and Latin American Classics concert presented an elegant repertoire devoted to some of the most enduring musical traditions. Held at the AKM Theatre Hall, the performance invited audiences into an evening where boleros whispered of timeless romance, tangos carried the pulse of longing and revealed stories that transcend borders and generations.

The concert is organized with the support of the Embassy of Spain in Türkiye, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Cervantes Institute in Istanbul, the Honorary Consulate of Spain in Antalya and the Honorary Consulate of Spain in Muğla.

Beyond its artistic program, the event reflects a broader cultural mission: celebrating a shared Mediterranean heritage while strengthening the historical and cultural connections between Spain, Latin America and Türkiye. The initiative aims to foster new forms of artistic collaboration and encourage a lasting musical dialogue that brings together the traditions and sensibilities of both regions.

The evening featured conductor and pianist Rustam Rahmedov, vocalist Alejo Falces, violinist Nazik Rahmedova, double bassist Burak Noyan and percussionist Mert Baycan, who performed with infectious enthusiasm, surrendering to the rhythms and inviting the audience to do the same.

As melodies moved effortlessly between continents, the concert became more than a performance. It offered a reminder that music can cross languages more easily than words, transforming distant histories into a shared emotional landscape. Each piece unfolded like a conversation across the Mediterranean, where centuries of cultural exchange found a new voice onstage.

Proceeds from the concert will be dedicated to the preservation of Türkiye's archaeological and cultural heritage, organizers said, underscoring the event's commitment to safeguarding the country's historical legacy for future generations.

Organizers also announced plans for a future charity concert to support relief efforts following two major earthquakes in Venezuela.

The Istanbul performance marked the opening stop of a three-city tour, which continues Tuesday at Antalya Atatürk Cultural Center before concluding Thursday at Bodrum Castle, carrying with it a repertoire rooted in memory, heritage and human connection.