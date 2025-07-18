British rock band Starsailor will perform at Istanbul's Zorlu PSM as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

Known for unforgettable hits such as “Love Is Here,” “Good Souls” and “Silence Is Easy,” the band will take the stage on Oct. 24 with support from 100% Music.

Formed in 2000 in Wigan, England, Starsailor quickly gained recognition for their melodic sound and emotionally charged lyrics. Led by vocalist James Walsh, the band released their debut album Love Is Here in 2001, which received critical acclaim and established them as a prominent name in the post-Britpop scene.

Over the years, Starsailor has released several albums and built a loyal fanbase around the world. Their music is characterized by Walsh’s distinctive voice and a blend of alternative rock and melodic ballads.

For this milestone tour, the band will perform songs from their latest album, "Where the Wild Things Grow," alongside their classic hits, promising a night that celebrates both their past and present.