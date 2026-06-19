Turkish arranger, composer and drummer Murat Yeter has released "FOLK," an ambitious new album that brings together some of Türkiye's best-known artists to reinterpret traditional Anatolian folk songs through a modern musical lens.

The project blends centuries-old folk melodies with contemporary production, aiming to introduce Türkiye's rich musical heritage to new generations of listeners both at home and abroad.

The album features a lineup of prominent performers often described as a "dream team" of Turkish music. Earlier releases from the project included performances by Kenan Doğulu, who opened the album with his rendition of "Halay," alongside contributions from Serkan Kaya, Sidenur Töre, Rubato, Mahmut Tuncer and Tuğçe Kandemir.

The latest installment of the album adds new interpretations by Candan Erçetin, who performs the Ankara folk tune "Bahçenizde Gül Var Mı" ("Do You Have Roses in Your Garden?") while Emre Altuğ brings his Balkan-inspired style to "Dere Boyu Kavaklar" ("Poplar Trees Along the Stream"). Folk music veteran Zara performs "Garip Bir Kuştu Gönlüm" ("My Heart Was a Strange Bird") and actor Oktay Kaynarca contributes a rendition of the classic folk song "Gesi Bağları."

For Yeter, "FOLK" represents more than an album. The project reflects a musical journey spanning more than four decades, beginning in the Kasımpaşa neighborhood of Istanbul and extending from wedding halls and traditional music venues to international stages, including the Houston Jazz Festival.

Yeter said the project aims to share the spirit of Turkish folk music with global audiences while preserving the timeless character of traditional songs.

Combining traditional melodies with contemporary arrangements, FOLK seeks to bridge generations and introduce the cultural richness of Anatolian folk music to a wider international audience. The album became available on all major digital platforms on Friday.