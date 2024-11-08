Melike Şahin, a distinctive voice in Turkish music, takes listeners on a profound journey with her second studio album, "AKKOR." Released under Gülbaba Records & Diva Bebe Records, the album marks a significant milestone in her artistic career. She was recorded live in London, while its vocal and string sections were completed in Istanbul and New York. AKKOR benefits from the expertise of Grammy-winning producer Martin Terefe. The album's production also features a creative team with long-time collaborators such as Zafer Tunç Resuloğlu, Emre Malikler and Elif Dikeç.

Already receiving widespread acclaim for its bold lyrics and genre-defying tracks, AKKOR has made an impact with its first three singles, "Durma Yürüsene (Don't Stop, Keep Walking)," "Ortak (Partner)" and "Canın Beni Çekti (Your Heart Pulled Me In)," which quickly climbed the charts. The album, themed around survival, takes listeners on a ten-track journey exploring rebirth. It opens with the song "Sağ Salim (Safe and Sound)" and leads into an emotional finale with "Burdayım (I Am Here)," which Şahin describes as "the most special song I’ve written in my life."

Story of survival, strength

AKKOR tells the story of a woman who refuses to be brought down, offering an empowering narrative about resilience. Şahin explains that the album was inspired by the unyielding strength of survivors and is dedicated to their perseverance. Each track reflects her personal journey and dedication to overcoming life's hardships.

A wave of electronic music

Underground Boutique, a groundbreaking collective supported by some of Türkiye's leading electronic music figures, has quickly captured the attention of electronic music enthusiasts. The project aims to create a community where fans can immerse themselves in underground culture. Underground Boutique launched its mission with two successful events at Zorlu PSM, featuring a dynamic roster of DJs and producers, including DJ U.F.U.K, Yunus Özyavuz (Sagopa Kajmer) and Ahmet Şendil.

DJ U.F.U.K. was on stage, mixing tracks and energizing the crowd with his signature sound. (Courtesy of DJ U.F.U.K)

Internationally renowned artists such as Tim Green, Mihai Popoviciu, Nick Curly and Manda Moor have performed at their events in Istanbul. Looking forward, Underground Boutique plans to bring more global electronic music talent to Türkiye with upcoming performances from Gorge, Markus Homm, Cristina Lazic and James Dexter. Their next event, on Nov. 29 at Zorlu PSM, promises to be another unforgettable night for electronic music fans.

Youth's Struggles in 'CASH'

Jean Sarkissyan, the Lebanese-Belgian artist, continues to make waves in the music industry with his new single, "CASH." Released under the Cess Yapım label, the track has already attracted significant attention. Written when Sarkissyan was just 16 years old, CASH reflects the chaos and inner struggles of youth, offering listeners a window into the artist's emotional world.

Jean Sarkissyan, the Lebanese-Belgian artist, continues to make waves in the music industry with his new single, "CASH." (Courtesy of Jean Sarkissyan)

The song explores themes of heartbreak, confusion, and the darkness of love, with Sarkissyan explaining that "falling in love with a star means feeling lost." His poignant lyrics and soulful delivery capture the essence of youthful disillusionment and yearning, making CASH a relatable anthem for many.

Dominating digital platforms

Rap duo Canbay & Wolker has firmly established themselves as one of the most influential names in Turkish rap, particularly in the digital music space. Their tracks consistently garner millions of streams, with several entering the trending charts and surpassing 50 million listens. The duo has earned the title "digital platform kings," cementing their place in the contemporary rap scene.

Canbay & Wolker. (Courtesy of Canbay & Wolker)

Their recent hit Düşmez Kalkmaz (Doesn't Fall, Doesn't Get Up) garnered significant attention, with the song surpassing 35 million streams on one platform in just two months. Drawing inspiration from the iconic melody of Orhan Gencebay’s "Sen Değer Sen De (You Are Worth It Too)," the track fuses emotional depth with modern production. The music video, shot in Mardin, offers a stunning visual complement to the song. The production team behind the track included prominent names such as Audaz, Burak Gassanov and Rapnos, with the mixing and mastering handled by Deslow. Canbay & Wolker's innovative approach and unique contributions to Turkish rap continue to set them apart as leaders in the genre.