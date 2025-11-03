The living legend of Turkish rap, Killa Hakan, celebrated the 30th anniversary of his career with a spectacular concert in Berlin. Sponsored by Gazi and organized by HLX Production in collaboration with Emre Tuzla, this major event became one of the most significant gatherings in Turkish rap history.

In the days leading up to the concert, the streets of Berlin were buzzing with excitement. Posters of Killa Hakan adorned the city, tickets sold out rapidly and anticipation filled the air. The German police even declared the concert area a “high-security red zone” – not because of tension, but to ensure the safety of thousands of fans attending this monumental celebration.

When Killa Hakan stepped onto the stage, his eyes reflected both pride and emotion. This was more than a concert – it was a reunion of generations, a night honoring the legacy of Turkish rap, which was born in the streets of Germany in the 1990s.

Killa Hakan (L) and Hakan Uç pose together at a concert in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Sharing the stage with him were some of the genre’s biggest names: Ceza, Eko Fresh, Yener Çevik, Ezhel, Sefo, Gazapizm, Summer Cem, Ayben, Alizade, Eypio, Caney030, Grogí, Hayki, Xir and Batuflex. Some performed solo, others joined Killa Hakan for powerful duets. The reunion of Killa Hakan, Ceza, Eko Fresh and Yener Çevik – reviving their classic collaborations – filled the hall with both nostalgia and electrifying energy.

The concert venue was packed to the brim. Lights, sound and atmosphere were all flawless. The crowd’s unified chant echoed through the hall:

“Killa! Killa! Killa!”

In his closing speech, Killa Hakan thanked everyone who had supported and protected the culture throughout the years, saying:

“Our story wasn’t written easily. Even if 300 years pass, the streets will keep speaking with us.”

As applause thundered through Berlin, no one wanted the night to end. It wasn’t just a concert – it was the story of an era brought to life onstage. Once again, Killa Hakan inscribed his name in golden letters in the history of Turkish rap.

Motive, Uzi go global

Two of Turkish rap’s leading voices, Motive and Uzi, finally released their long-awaited collaboration “Şarkılar Sokaklara Ait” (“Songs Belong to the Streets”) back in 2021. The track quickly transcended borders, making its way onto global music charts and solidifying Turkish rap’s growing international presence.

Known for their focus on street culture, authenticity and emotional depth, both artists combined their unique energies in this project. With its melodic beats and striking lyrics, the song captures the chaos of city life, the hopes and frustrations of youth and the raw reality of the streets. Fans have called it “the most genuine duet of the year.”

Turkish rapper Motive. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Following its release, the song garnered massive attention on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, reaching millions of streams and entering charts across Europe – particularly in Germany, France and the Netherlands, where Turkish diaspora communities played a major role in its success.

This collaboration not only marked a milestone in Motive’s career but also became a model of synergy and artistry within the Turkish rap scene. With his lyrical depth, innovative sound, and emotional authenticity, Motive has become one of the most respected names in modern Turkish rap.

News for Müslüm Gürses fans

Fans of the late Müslüm Gürses, affectionately known as “The Father of Arabesque,” have reason to rejoice. His longtime friend and producer Yusuf Ziya Oran, owner of Kadırga Müzik, has released Gürses’ final album, “Ervah-ı Ezelden – Veda,” as an LP (vinyl record).

This album, completed before Gürses’ passing, holds a deeply emotional place in Turkish music history. Oran shared that Müslüm Gürses underwent heart surgery the morning after finishing the album’s recording session and sadly passed away four months later after intensive care.

Renowned Turkish singer Müslüm Gürses. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Featuring 11 beautifully performed folk songs, the album reflects Müslüm Baba’s unique style and heartfelt interpretations. Due to overwhelming demand, the LP version was produced and distributed by Esen Müzik and is now available in all major music stores.

Oran expressed his feelings, saying:

“This album carries countless memories and represents Müslüm Baba’s final artistic breath. It deserves a place in every music lover’s collection. May it bring joy to all fans, listeners and collectors.”