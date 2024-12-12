The year 2024 has witnessed a significant surge in the popularity of rap music in Türkiye, with producers stepping into the limelight alongside the artists. Names such as Scorpion Gang, Bugy, Akdo, Pango, TRVMEN, Burak Gassanov & Audaz, Narco and Rapnos have stood out, not only for their successes in 2023 but also for their ambitious plans for the coming year.

Pioneers of German-Turkish rap

Scorpion Gang, founded by German rapper Summer Cem from Mönchengladbach, is both a hip-hop collective and an independent record label. First referenced in Summer Cem’s 2014 album "HAK," the group officially launched in 2021. Its lineup includes producers Geenaro, Ghana Beatz and Vogue, as well as rappers Billa Joe, Koza and Yung Melez.

Ghana Beatz and Geenaro. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Their debut album, "Scorpion to Society," climbed to the top 10 of Germany’s album charts, while the single Dollars & Isyans became a chart-topping hit. Summer Cem, though continuing his solo career under Banger Musik, has positioned Scorpion Gang as a vital force in German hip-hop. Their producers, Geenaro and Ghana Beatz, have also collaborated on record-breaking tracks like Central Cee and Lil Baby's Band for Band.

Akdo: Rising star

In 2023, Akdo performed around 100 concerts and collaborated with local and international artists, propelling his career to new heights. With over 2.5 billion total streams, Akdo is set to release a producer album in 2024, signaling a new chapter in his career.

Turkish producer Akdo. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Pango: Record-breaking year

For Pango, 2024 was his most active year yet, featuring 110 concerts across 30 cities. Known for his critically acclaimed album "Romantik" and motivational hits, Pango is now working on his upcoming project, "Savana," which promises to continue his streak of success.

Turkish producer Pango. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Defining unique sound

TRVMEN has carved a niche for himself with projects like the Youngsta album and tracks such as İlle de Sen and GNG Freestyle 1. His innovative sound resonates in the industry and he plans to unveil more projects that will keep his audience engaged in the future.

Turkish producer TRVMEN. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The innovator

Bugy remains one of the most recognized producers in Türkiye’s rap scene. His innovative beats and international collaborations have kept him at the forefront of the industry. Bugy’s contributions to chart-topping projects have solidified his reputation as a groundbreaking force in Turkish rap.

Dynamic duo

This production duo made a significant mark in 2023 by producing Canbay & Wolker’s "Sır" album. Their 2024 achievements further highlight their ascent in the industry. They encourage young producers to infuse their unique identities into their music.

Canbay & Wolker. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Underground visionary

Known for his heavy basslines and punchy drum sequences, Rapnos has established a strong presence in the underground rap scene. His ability to merge different styles has made him an inspiration to emerging artists.

Turkish rapper Rapnos. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Young prodigy

Narco began his musical journey at 16 and entered the industry at 20 with the hit Turkish Drill by Heijan-Muti. Looking ahead to 2025, Narco sees it as his breakthrough year and advises newcomers to explore diverse styles to enrich their music.

Turkish producer Narco. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

These producers have played a pivotal role in shaping the soundscape of Turkish rap, introducing innovative sounds and producing successful projects. As they continue to push boundaries, their contributions ensure that Türkiye remains a hub for groundbreaking rap music in 2024 and beyond.