Türkiye's native of Ağrı, the rapper, lyricist, beatmaker and arranger Ahiyan has recently gained recognition in the music industry through his latest compositions and performances. After a period of what seemed like silence, news of his ambitious album broke, surprising many.

Titled "Muhabbet Ikbal," his fourth album consists of 11 tracks, with the lead single being "Real Mardin." Ahiyan, credited with writing all the lyrics on the album, collaborated with accomplished producers and sound engineers such as Osmancello, Furkan Gülfidan, Tawana and Jagerstereo.

A unique aspect of this project is that a music video was shot for each song on the album, later compiled into a short film alongside the songs. Filming commenced in Ahiyan's hometown of Ağrı and spanned various locations across Türkiye, including Konya, Ankara and Istanbul. While Ahiyan spearheaded the creative direction of the videos, Alpcan Yolyapan and Can Katipzade took on the role of directors.

Having listened to all 11 tracks, I noted the remarkable collaborations with industry heavyweights. Notably, Osmançello's involvement adds depth to the album, alongside contributions from Furkan Gülfidan, Tawana and Jagerstereo. The inclusion of skilled sound engineers further highlights the dedication to quality throughout the production process.

This marks the young rapper's fourth studio album, and it's worth mentioning his innovative approach to creating a music video for each track. The standout single, "Real Mardin," cleverly plays on the association with Real Madrid, showcasing Ahiyan's ingenuity. Moreover, the fact that all lyrics are penned by Ahiyan himself underscores his artistic prowess.

With such meticulous attention to detail and collaborative effort, the album has already piqued my interest, and I anticipate its success on the charts.

Ayben gained recognition in the Turkish hip-hop scene for her skilled lyricism, distinctive flow and socially conscious themes in her music. (Photo courtesy of Ayben)

New single from Ayben

Ayben's highly anticipated new track, "No Harm," debuted on Feb. 16 across all digital platforms. The lyrics are penned by Ayben herself, while the music is composed by Yotam Shimon. This release marks Ayben's return to the spotlight after a period of silence, accompanied by the exciting announcement of more upcoming songs.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Ayben has been involved in interdisciplinary projects in Germany. Additionally, she stepped into the director's role for the "No Harm" music video, with Atıf Ülkü and Isa Kurt serving as cinematographers for her directorial debut. Kurtuluş Güven handled the mix, while Emrah Çelik oversaw the mastering of the song.

Ayben became acquainted with rap music at a very young age. Inspired by her older brother and veteran Turkish rapper Ceza, Ayben realized that Turkish rap was a viable genre and began writing her songs. She gained recognition in the Turkish hip-hop scene for her skilled lyricism, distinctive flow and socially conscious themes in her music.

Renowned rap artists Heijan and Muti teamed up to deliver their latest track, "Suç" ("Crime"). (Photo courtesy of Heijan and Muti)

Heijan and Muti

Renowned rap artists Heijan and Muti teamed up to deliver their latest track, "Suç" ("Crime"), which quickly garnered widespread acclaim from their fanbase. Addressing pertinent issues, the song serves as a personal expression from Heijan and Muti. Produced by TRVMEN, with mix-mastering by Etki, the track was brought to life under the direction of Tahsin Güney.