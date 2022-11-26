Türkiye's rising star phenomenon, singer Zeynep Bastık performed in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Fan Festival on Thursday.

Bastık performed her songs at the concert held in the festival area created for the fans in the capital Doha with great interest from people that have come to Qatar from all over the world.

She was on the stage for about 45 minutes at the concert which had started following the Group H match between Portugal and Ghana that finished 3-2 with the Portuguese side emerging with the win.

The fans from many countries, listened to the songs of the Turkish artist with admiration and great enthusiasm.

Turkish citizens in the festival area could also be seen supporting Bastık with Turkish flags.

Bastık is among the international stars performing at the festival, including Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares and K-pop phenomena BTS.

Bastık rose to fame through her YouTube channel where she performed covers of songs from her home, attracting over 1.5 million subscribers. Many of her songs have been featured in TV series and movies, as well as jingles for many global brands.

Bastık has performed at concerts in the biggest venues in Türkiye.