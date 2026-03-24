As developments in Türkiye’s music scene continue at full speed, collaborations and new album projects are playing a key role in shaping the country’s music industry.

One of Türkiye’s most prominent rock artists, Teoman, is continuing his tribute project “Teoman Şarkıları” (“Songs of Teoman”). Following collaborations with pop star Serdar Ortaç on “N’apim Tabiatım Böyle” and with the band Dedublüman on “Paramparça,” the project now moves forward with “İstanbul’da Sonbahar,” ("Fall in Istanbul") performed by acclaimed Turkish pop and alternative artist Cem Adrian.

Cem Adrian. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

The project brings together different performers who reinterpret the same repertoire through their own artistic lens, introducing timeless songs to new generations. Each track preserves the spirit of the original while being reconstructed with a contemporary production style.

Adrian, known for his distinctive vocal range and smoky tone, carries “İstanbul’da Sonbahar” into the present day. The 25-year-old song proves its enduring relevance once again through his interpretation. His wide vocal delivery and dramatic performance deepen the song’s melancholic texture, while the modern arrangement adds a new atmospheric layer.

The track concludes with voiceovers from prominent Turkish news anchors including Cem Öğretir, Merve Türkay and Habil Ceyhan and Betül Hakyemez whose narration enhances the song’s emotional and dramatic impact.

Album in age of playlists

Emre Altuğ. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

At a time when the music industry is dominated by weekly single releases and rapidly consumed tracks, Turkish pop singer Emre Altuğ is taking a different approach with his 16-track album “Efsane” (“Legend”).

The project, whose first installment, “Efsane Bir” ("Legend I"), was released last week, offers a comprehensive response to today’s playlist-driven listening habits.

What sets the album apart is that its 16 tracks come together to form a single short film. Altuğ presents not just a music album but a cinematic narrative with visual continuity. The wide-ranging repertoire, spanning multiple styles, also brings together several prominent names from the music industry.

Rather than aiming for short-term chart success with a single track, Altuğ delivers a cohesive body of work, offering listeners a long-form experience. With sounds ranging from pop melodies to modern production elements, the album stands out as a fully immersive audiovisual project.

Highly anticipated duet

Chart-topping artist Sefo and powerful Turkish pop vocalist Irem Derici have teamed up for the long-awaited duet “Senden Kalanlar,” produced by Aerro.

Sefo (L) and Irem Derici. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Known for their close friendship over the years, the duo has finally released their first collaboration, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Social media posts from both artists have already heightened interest in the track.

Written and composed by Sefo and arranged by Aerro, the song stands out with the artists’ strong performances and compelling vocals. Released to coincide with both artists’ birthdays, “Senden Kalanlar” is accompanied by a music video directed by Ecem Gündoğdu, which reinforces the song’s emotional depth with striking visuals.

The track explores the story of two people in love who find themselves unable to be fully together, yet unable to part ways.