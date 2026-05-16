The Presidential Children's Orchestra and Choir is set to take the stage for a special May 19 concert in Ankara after completing preparations for this year’s commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Established in 2024 under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency as what officials describe as “the first orchestra and choir of the Century of Türkiye,” the initiative aims to preserve Türkiye’s musical heritage while training future generations of musicians through comprehensive arts education.

The concert will be held at the Presidential Complex Congress and Culture Center on May 19, one of Türkiye’s most significant national holidays commemorating Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun in 1919, which marked the beginning of the War of Independence.

The project began with 250 students selected through nationwide talent screenings in 2024 and has expanded to nearly 350 students following additional auditions during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Supported by multiple institutions, including the Education Ministry, Culture and Tourism Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry, Family and Social Services Ministry and Türk Telekom, the initiative combines music education with broader social and cultural development goals.

Organizers say the project seeks to strengthen cooperation, communication and solidarity among children while promoting cultural continuity through traditional and modern musical forms.

Students receive training in a wide range of disciplines, including Turkish classical music, Turkish folk music and Western classical music. Instruments taught include violin, bağlama, oud, ney, kanun, kemençe, cello, piano, guitar and percussion.

The May 19 performance will feature 151 orchestra musicians and a 109-member choir performing a repertoire spanning Turkish classical music, folk music and selected classical and popular works.

The orchestra will be conducted by Atay Bağcı, while the choir will perform under the direction of Ahter Destan. The project’s academic coordination is overseen by Zafer Kurtaslan.

Officials said more than 50 coordinators, instructors and pedagogues from state institutions, conservatories and cultural organizations contribute to the initiative, including the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, Ankara State Opera and Ballet and Ankara Music and Fine Arts University.

The Presidency describes the orchestra and choir as a long-term cultural investment aimed at strengthening children’s connection to Türkiye’s artistic heritage while fostering creativity and cultural awareness through music.