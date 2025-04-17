The 39th International Ankara Music Festival, organized by the Sevda-Cenap and Music Foundation, saw violin virtuoso Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev take the stage to perform for an enthusiastic audience of music lovers.

The concert took place at the CSO Ada Ankara Blue Hall, where Ganiyev was accompanied by the Orkestra Akademik Başkent, led by Tolga Atalay Ün, general music director of the Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

During the concert, Ganiyev played two remarkable pieces: Philip Glass's "Violin Concerto No. 2" and Ege Gür’s "Sessizliğin Soğuk Sularında."

After a rousing round of applause, Ganiyev returned to the stage for an encore. He expressed his gratitude to the audience and emphasized how meaningful the festival was to him. Due to the continued applause, he performed the final movement of Eugene Ysaye’s Violin Sonata No. 4 for solo violin.

At just 28 years old, Ganiyev’s journey as a violinist began at the age of 8 when he performed his first orchestral concert with his grandfather, Server Ganiyev. That same year, he was accepted into the Zurich Conservatory’s Young Student Program.

By the age of 10, he had already made his international debut at the Kremlin Palace, performing with the Moscow Virtuosi under the baton of Vladimir Spivakov. Today, Ganiyev is pursuing postgraduate studies in solo performance at the Folkwang University of the Arts in Essen, Germany.

Over the years, Ganiyev has earned recognition at numerous prestigious international music competitions, including the David Oistrakh Violin Competition, The International Competition for Young Violinists in Honour of Karol Lipinski and Henryk Wieniawski, the Berliner International Music Competition and the Vienna International Music Competition, among others. He has won several accolades, cementing his place as one of the most promising violinists of his generation.