Kanye West, who sparked a backlash on social media for his abusive messages directed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian and whose Grammy performance was canceled, has also been removed from the cast of Coachella, one of the world's largest outdoor festivals according to The Times.

The cancellation leaves the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with only two weeks to find a new headliner, as West was booked for April 17 and 24. Travis Scott was to have joined the rapper – now known as Ye – but he won't perform either, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Representatives for West and for Coachella did not respond immediately to The Times' request for confirmation or comment Monday.

Ye previously headlined the festival in 2011 and performed his Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter 2019. He threatened earlier this year to pull out of the booking after fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn't apologize to Scott for something she never said.

On Friday, Page Six cited unnamed sources in reporting that West told ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he was "going away to get help" after weeks of random social media attacks on her and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.