According to a report in The Blast, American rapper Ye won’t perform at the 2022 Grammys, which is set to air live on April 3. The report further detailed that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, confirmed the information in The Blast article in an email to the Associated Press (AP). She did not offer additional comments.

Ye had not been confirmed yet as someone set to perform at the show, which has announced acts such as Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Ye's album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year. Representatives from the Recording Academy have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

According to reports, the decision was made in response to his “concerning online behavior.”

Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammy Awards, called Ye's treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “more and more belligerent” on The Daily Show last week.

“What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said.

A report in entertainment industry publication Variety said West directed racial slurs at Trevor Noah in an Instagram post after Noah discussed a row between West, West's former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson, on the show. The rapper, upon this, has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and the platform deleted content sent from his account that was in violation of its policies on "hate speech and bullying and harassment."