The archaeological excavation aimed at identifying the site of the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt), which opened the doors of Anatolia to the Turks, unearthed approximately 700 metal objects.

The excavation project, titled "Historical and Archaeological Surface Research Project of the Battle of Malazgirt," was initiated in 2020 through a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, Ahlat Museum, Muş Alparslan University, and Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University.

Under the supervision of 40 scholars from 12 universities, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a comprehensive survey was conducted in the Malazgirt district to pinpoint the exact location where the historic battle of 1071 took place.

A view from the excavation project, titled "Historical and Archaeological Surface Research Project of the Battle of Malazgirt," Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

During these excavations, archaeologists discovered arrows, spears, coins and various metal objects related to the battle. Over the past two years, 30 graves were excavated in the Afşin village, located 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) away from the district, revealing crucial insights into the lives of people from that era.

Additionally, the excavation team explored the interior castle and city walls of Malazgirt. Remarkably, they identified a 13th-14th-century inn located 200 meters away from the inner castle. The inn, covered in layers of soil, was meticulously unearthed after the removal of 70 truckloads of earth, shedding light on the historical richness of the region.

Professor Mustafa Alican, the president of Muş Alparslan University (MAUN), said: "The bones discovered in the excavations have been sent to the laboratories for analysis. The results will provide insights into the era in which these individuals lived and were buried. The ongoing analyses of the discovered artifacts, including bones and arrowheads, are conducted in laboratories in Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and Muğla. We aim to transform Malazgirt into a prominent cultural destination, akin to Çanakkale."

Providing scientific guidance to the excavation, professor Adnan Çevik from MAUN emphasized the project's core objective of pinpointing the exact location of the Battle of Malazgirt. He highlighted the efforts made by the scholars from 12 universities and explained: "Approximately 700 metal objects discovered during the excavations have been handed over to the Ahlat Museum Directorate. For the past two years, excavations have been carried out under the supervision of anthropologists and archaeologists in the Afşin village, located 7.5 kilometers from Malazgirt. Samples taken from some of the opened graves have been subjected to carbon-14 testing, indicating the 11th century."

Experts will continue to analyze the results obtained in a bid to shape plans for future research. The team is gearing up for further explorations in June 2024, aiming to delve deeper into the historical significance of Malazgirt and its pivotal role in shaping the cultural heritage of Anatolia.