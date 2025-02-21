The "Libraries of Another Time" exhibition, featuring books made from acetate by artist Engin Beyaz, has opened at the Presidential Library. Held in the Divan Hall, the exhibition offers a unique interpretation of the act of reading, redefining it not only through letters but also through objects, shadows and sensory experiences.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) Beyaz explained that he worked in his studio in Istanbul and came to Ankara specifically for this exhibition. He emphasized that his artwork references the virtual world and virtual books, noting that while some of the books in his pieces truly exist, others are products of his own imagination.

An example of the artwork titled "Conceptual Framework of the Works" at the "Libraries of Another Time" exhibition in Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

A special piece created for the Presidential Library, titled "Virtual Library," is a highlight of the exhibition. Beyaz shared his thoughts about the artwork, saying:

"The green fluorescent areas at the bottom of the piece represent an open book. We can see the pages of this book, and once opened, hundreds of books emerge. There is also a mirror in the center. The viewer becomes part of the book itself. Essentially, I wanted to convey that the individual is the book. If the individual opens themselves up and develops, they can transform into hundreds of books. This conceptual framework inspired me to design this library. The architectural structure of this space is also very similar to the piece, making it a unique creation for this location."

The exhibition will be on display in the Divan Hall until Feb. 28.