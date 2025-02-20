The Presidential Library, known for its vast collections, science and technology workshops, and international collaborations, has become a key knowledge hub in Türkiye since its inauguration.

Opened on Feb. 20, 2020, by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a ceremony attended by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and 2,500 academics, scientists and cultural figures, the library has played a crucial role in revitalizing Türkiye’s library system. It operates 24/7, welcoming visitors of all ages.

Home to 2.5 million printed books, 2.9 million periodicals from 23,400 journals and a total of 5.4 million printed resources, the library has hosted nearly 7 million visitors, including world leaders and ambassadors.

Ayhan Tuğlu, head of the Presidential Library Department under the General Secretariat, highlighted the library’s achievements in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), noting that it now receives an average of 5,000 visitors daily.

“The Presidential Library is the largest in Türkiye, and our collection has grown to 5.5 million printed resources,” Tuğlu said. “We continue to expand with special collections from around the world. In our Cihannüma Hall alone, we have books in 140 languages from 136 countries.”

Beyond traditional services, the library serves as a center for learning and innovation. Tuğlu emphasized its diverse educational programs, including weekend “Deneyap” workshops for four different age groups, AI and robotics courses by Aselsan, and cybersecurity and entrepreneurship training organized by Türkiye’s Digital Transformation Office.

Since its opening, the library has hosted nearly 35 exhibitions, with two more planned in the coming months. Special events will also take place during Ramadan.

Tuğlu noted that the library has gained recognition abroad, particularly in the United States, where it is informally called the "Erdoğan Library." He credited Erdoğan’s vision for transforming it into a leading institution.

“Our library has become a model for others, especially in Turkic states,” he said. “We have established collaborations with multiple European countries, and in November, we plan to hold an international conference to mark our fifth anniversary.”