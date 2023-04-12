The two newest metro stations in Türkiye’s largest metropolis Istanbul and capital Ankara will welcome passengers and brighten their commute with their extraordinary artistic designs, historical symbols and icons.

The newly-inaugurated Başakşehir-Kayaşehir metro line’s main station was designed with pine and sakura trees, which the Başakşehir City Hospital is named after. Giant pine and sakura trees welcome passengers, while the rest of the architectural design features exclusive reliefs. The station also boasts an unmatched ceiling height, modern architectural roofing and a minimalist art design.

The capital Ankara welcomed the integration of the three-station AKM-Gar-Kızılay metro line, which will serve around 600,000 passengers on a daily basis.

The new metro station, designed by Outdoor Factory, features illustrations depicting the transportation and rail system projects in Türkiye since 1860, to take passengers on a historical journey.

Outdoor Factory CEO Toygar Yedigöz noted that their project aims to transform metro stations from stressful, gloomy spaces into ones where people enjoy their surroundings with historical and artistic details.