Osman Hamdi Bey's painting, "Bursa Ulu Camii Önü" ("Front of the Grand Mosque of Bursa"), dated 1879, was sold for 571 euros (approximately $602) at an auction in Paris.

Hamdi Bey, one of the most significant figures in Turkish art and the creator of the famous "The Tortoise Trainer," had his painting auctioned at the Drouot Auction House. The work, Bursa Ulu Camii Önü, was acquired via phone by an individual who owns a mining company in Türkiye.

Measuring 60 by 42 centimeters, the oil painting is regarded as one of the finest examples of the artist's unique style.