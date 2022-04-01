As part of a project initiated by the Diyarbakır Advanced Technical School in 10 workshops, artists use the helmets of Ottoman sultans as inspiration for their ceramics, paintings and other works created with semi-precious stones, leather and metal.

Small artworks that depict Ottoman sultans' helmets at a workshop of the Diyarbakır Advanced Technical School, southeastern Turkey, March 29, 2022. (AA Photo)

The trainers and trainees of the institute in southeastern Diyarbakır province are inspired by the helmets used by the sultans that reigned during the Ottoman Empire’s age of expansion and peak of power, such as Sultan Suleiman I, also known as Suleiman the Magnificent, and Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror. Reproducing these helmets in their artworks, they utilize many different materials, even upcycled items.

The artists are planning to display 100 artworks that they have been preparing around the theme of Ottoman sultans’ helmets in an exclusive exhibition.

Ayşe Adıgüzel, the director of Diyarbakir Advanced Technical School, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that 10 master trainers have been working in 10 different workshops for six months together with their trainees to depict the Ottoman helmets in paintings, accessories and different objects.

Adıgüzel said: "The sultans displayed their magnificence with the helmets they wore after the victories. Our work to revive these helmets continues in all the workshops at full speed. After May, we want to present our art to people.”