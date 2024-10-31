Istanbul, a city home to many civilizations throughout history, carries traces of the past in its unique architecture and cultural fabric. At the heart of this cosmopolitan city is the Grand Bazaar, a symbol of centuries of cultural and commercial heritage that is more than just a shopping center. While its grand interior draws attention, another often-overlooked aspect of the bazaar is equally intriguing: its roof.

Beneath the roof of the Grand Bazaar, thousands of artisans and merchants have maintained their crafts with unwavering dedication over the years. As visitors stroll through this treasure trove of carpets, jewelry and antiques, the rooftop quietly watches over their exploration.

The roof became a topic of conversation in 2012 during the filming of the James Bond movie Skyfall, when motorcycles were driven across it, causing significant damage. Following considerable public backlash, the restoration of the bazaar began in July 2016.

Today, the restoration of the Grand Bazaar's rooftop has been completed and is now open to the public in coordination with travel agencies, offering visitors a panoramic view of Istanbul's historic peninsula from the rooftop.

The Grand Bazaar's rooftop tours offer visitors a unique perspective of Istanbul's historic peninsula. Walking across the rooftop, they can see iconic structures that testify to various eras of the city’s history. This area became the Ottoman capital after Fatih Sultan Mehmet conquered Istanbul, showcasing a mosaic of Byzantine and Ottoman influences.

With its 563-year history and architecture that resembles a vast labyrinth, the Grand Bazaar continues to serve as a bridge that carries the city's past into the present and future. Its rooftop has now added a new perspective to Istanbul's historic landscape. These rooftop tours offer scenic views and a unique opportunity to delve deeper into Istanbul's rich history.

Located in Istanbul's historic peninsula, the Grand Bazaar is an iconic structure that combines the traces of numerous civilizations and their cultural heritage. Built in the 15th century, the bazaar spans 60 streets and houses over 4,000 shops, offering visitors a unique shopping experience.

Surrounded by the Marmara Sea, the Golden Horn and the Bosporus, Istanbul's historic peninsula served as the heart of the Byzantine and Ottoman Empires and is home to many of the city's most important cultural and historical landmarks. Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, mysterious columns, obelisks and Istanbul's ancient walls are among the key features that allow visitors to experience the city's profound history in this area.

The historic peninsula is considered a cultural treasure, skilfully preserving remnants of the Byzantine and Ottoman eras and blending them with a modern touch. Visitors encounter elements of Turkish culture through photographers, vibrant ice-cream vendors, handicraft souvenir shops, ancient madrassas and resilient tomb monuments. Those traveling on the Bağcılar-Kabataş tramway have the opportunity to see Istanbul's historical landmarks along the way to Aksaray. Walking through the streets of the bazaar, you will find a variety of artisans and historic shops around every corner, offering an open-air museum experience of the city.

After restoration, the reopening of the rooftop significantly contributes to Istanbul's tourism, making the city's cultural heritage more accessible to a broader audience. From this vantage point, visitors can admire the soaring minarets, timeless walls and iconic structures of Istanbul, showcasing the city's unique beauty. This perspective enriches their journeys, allowing them to experience Istanbul in all its dimensions.

Children under the age of 15 and adults over the age of 80 are not allowed on the roof tours. Tourists participating in these excursions are insured individually, with tours organized by agencies in groups of 10 and lasting approximately 20 minutes.