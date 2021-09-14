The 28th iteration of the 28th Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, which kicked off on Sept. 4 in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, continues with exclusive performances, comprising of two operas, a ballet and two concerts.

The festival, which will continue until Sept. 23, will include a "3 Sopranos, 3 Tenors" concert with a wide repertoire ranging from opera arias to Neapolitans, from symphonic folk songs to popular songs, said a statement by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet (DOB).

Under the direction of the conductor Ibrahim Yazıcı, sopranos Çiğdem Onal, Esin Talınlı, Funda Saltaş Ateşoğlu, and tenors Ayhan Ustuk, Aykut Çınar and Şenol Talınlı will be on stage with the Antalya DOB orchestra.The concert will be held on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT) at the ancient Aspendos Theater.

Among the previous performances of the festival are the “Murat IV” opera and Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's famous opera "Madama Butterfly."

The only ballet performance of the festival will be "Pandemic" – which made its world premiere at the Antalya State Opera and Ballet a while ago – on Sept. 18 at 9 p.m.