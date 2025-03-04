The long-running Broadway musical "Chicago" will be staged at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) from April 15-20 as part of its European tour.

According to a statement from Zorlu PSM, the musical has won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and one Grammy Award.

Presented with the original Broadway production, Chicago features music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Written by Bob Fosse, the musical offers the audience a story filled with crime, passion and fame, set in the dazzling world of the 1920s.

Chicago holds the title of the longest-running American musical in both Broadway and West End history. The production, which tells the crime- and sensation-filled story of Roxie Hart, includes unforgettable songs such as "Razzle Dazzle," "Cell Block Tango" and "All That Jazz."