Turkish and Greek artists are joining forces to breathe new life into the centuries-old masterpiece "Romeo and Juliet" by English playwright William Shakespeare as the team prepares its April 19 premiere in Ankara, then continuing its journey in Greece.

With the joint production of the General Directorate of Turkish State Theaters (DT) and the Municipal Theater Of Piraeus of Greece, the love story of Romeo and Juliet, the young children of two enemy families who love each other, will be told with a different interpretation.

Director Lefteris Yovanidis, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, said: "We wanted to capture a different perspective in our performance of 'Romeo and Juliet.' We decided that the Capulet family would speak Greek and be Greek, and the Montague family would be Turkish and speak Turkish."

"We don't specify the exact location they're in. There is a leader in the play who speaks English and maintains order between the two families. We're constructing the entire story of 'Romeo and Juliet' here, but this time drawing inspiration from two peoples with many differences and commonalities," he added.

Ankara State Theater actor Eray Eserol noted that they felt the importance of the project from the moment they first heard about it from the general director of DT, Tamer Karadağlı.

Emphasizing that the classical feud families love story will be interpreted this time as the "love of children of Turkish and Greek families."

William Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet" is now being prepared to meet audiences in two countries with the joint efforts of Turkish and Greek actors, Ankara, Türkiye, March 15, 2023. (AA Photo)

"In the play, the children of two opposing families fall in love. Everyone knows the story of Romeo and Juliet. Instead of the children of enemy families falling in love, what if it were the children of two countries believed to be enemies? We thought about how it would show that these two countries are not enemies to the world and that through the power of art, it is possible to desire friendship and peace," he elaborated.

Eserol noted that the play would first be staged in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, then in Greece, stating: "The project aims to once again show Turkish-Greek friendship to the world from here. Our hope in this regard is endless. Art heals, brings peace, art is above politics."

The team consisting of Turkish and Greek actors began rehearsals in Athens.

Kalliopi Haska, who portrays "Juliet," described the project as "a great gift" for herself.

Haska expressed that they have a wonderful team, saying, "None of us thinks about who is from Greece and who is from Türkiye. We've formed a beautiful friendship, and I'm very grateful for that."

Highlighting the excellent harmony between the Turkish and Greek teams, Haska said, "Looking back years later, we'll never forget this work we've done and each other."

Ankara State Theater actor Şevki Çapa recounted how Turkish and Greek actors formed a warm relationship as if they had known each other for years from the first day, stating: "During rehearsals in Greece, it feels like we've never been anywhere else. When we first entered here, we felt the energy as if we were starting a rehearsal with friends we've been playing with for years on any stage of the state theater."

Çapa emphasized that the team bonded immediately without needing an adjustment period, saying, "When I think about the moment of separation already, I feel a sense of how it will end, honestly."

Alp Ünsal, who portrays "Romeo" and is an actor at the Istanbul State Theater, emphasized that despite only rehearsing together for a few weeks, they felt like a team that had been together for five, or six years, like a company with the Greek actors.

"Our director Lefteris has a beautiful staging idea where we emphasize brotherhood more but also delve into how empty hostility is. It's a play that starts very intensely with action, and comedy. We have a darker, more dramatic play, but it will touch everyone's hearts. I believe it has beautiful words for two neighboring nations, and I think the audience will leave with a bittersweet smile and perhaps teary eyes, finding it enjoyable."

Performance in 3 languages

Throughout the play, there will be dialogues in Turkish, Greek and English. Translation will be provided for the audience through subtitles.

Veteran Greek actor Rula Pateraki mentioned that although "Romeo and Juliet" is an old play, presenting it in three different languages this time is a different experience for her.

Pateraki stated about the play, "This trilingual performance will serve as an example of friendship between peoples. It will be a beautiful journey because it is a very powerful text about people and nations living together. Just as it should be."

Efe Akercan, an actor at the Izmir State Theater, cited an example of a Turkish-speaking actor and a Greek actor sometimes responding in Greek in the play, saying, "Actually, I think we understand that language doesn't really matter there because emotions can be understood very clearly. From that perspective, I think this project will make a difference exactly from such a point."