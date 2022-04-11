After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London theater community reunited for a glitzy ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Musical revival "Cabaret" and a stage adaptation of hit novel "Life of Pi" won big at the Olivier Awards, recognizing excellence in professional theater in Britain.

"Cabaret" had led nominations with 11 nods. It won seven awards, including best musical revival and prizes for actors Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley.

Sheila Atim, winner of the Best Actress award for "Constellations," looks on during the Olivier Awards in the Royal Opera House in London, Britain, April 10, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

"This is the dream ... This was the part that I played when I was a kid at school, it was the thing that got my passion for theater really fuelled," Redmayne said.

"And getting to do it every night with that extraordinary group of people was dumbfounding," he added.

"Cabaret" also won best supporting acting awards for Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy and best director for Rebecca Frecknall.

Liz Carr, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "The Normal Heart," poses during the Olivier Awards in the Royal Opera House in London, Britain, April 10, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Originally produced on Broadway in 1966, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, "Cabaret" follows the lives of characters linked to a seedy Berlin nightclub during the rise of the Nazis.

Oscar-winner Redmayne played the Kit Kat Klub's master of ceremonies and Buckley portrayed Sally Bowles, an English singer with more ambition than talent.

Frecknall said the musical was poignant "now with everything that is happening internationally."

"Life of Pi," based on Yann Martel's book about a boy stranded on a lifeboat with a tiger, won five awards, including best new play, best actor for Hiran Abeysekera and best supporting actor for the seven performers portraying the show's puppet tiger.

Director Rebecca Frecknall, winner of the Best Director award for "Cabaret," poses during the Olivier Awards in the Royal Opera House in London, Britain, April 10, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

"The fact that we've been nominated for a puppet character ... is phenomenal and a landmark moment for puppetry," said actor Fred Davis. "Hopefully it opens the door for more puppets in central roles in theater in the future." "Back To The Future – The Musical," based on the hit 1985 sci-fi film, won best new musical while the play "Constellations," about a relationship between a quantum physicist and a beekeeper, took best revival and best actress for Sheila Atim.

Liz Carr won best supporting actress for "The Normal Heart," a new production of Larry Kramer's play about the 1980s AIDS crisis in New York.

Like other industries, London's West End was badly hit by the pandemic when its theaters were forced to close their doors in March 2020.

A tiger from "Life of Pi" arrives at the Olivier Awards in the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, April 10, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

They began welcoming back audiences last spring, albeit not all and those that did, returned with smaller productions and at 50% capacity. Bigger productions resumed shows in the summer.

Established in 1976 and named after actor Laurence Olivier, the awards are Britain's most prestigious theatrical honors.