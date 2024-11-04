The art of Rakugo, a traditional Japanese storytelling performance, boasts a rich history spanning over 400 years. In modern times, this unique art form continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication of numerous artists who animate its stories. Recently, an event organized by the Japanese Embassy, the Japan Foundation, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Turkish-Japanese Foundation was held at the Turkish-Japanese Foundation Cultural Center, where several artists shared insights about Rakugo.

Insight from Rakugo artists

One of the prominent figures in the Rakugo scene, Shinoharu Tatekawa, a seasoned performer and storyteller, has been practicing this art for 23 years. He described Rakugo as a traditional stage art that originated in Japan, emphasizing its unique characteristics: “Rakugo is a traditional performance art with a 400-year history in Japan. It was born among the Japanese people and is performed by a single person sitting on stage. This performance art showcases humor through both storytelling and acting. The performer narrates a story while simultaneously embodying the roles of various characters within that story. It is a blend of these elements.”

Shinoharu highlighted that Rakugo encompasses both traditional Japanese tales and modern narratives, showcasing a wide range of human experiences. He expressed gratitude for the positive feedback received from audiences, stating, "Rakugo stories are not just specific to one culture; they collect moments that reflect peculiar situations in human life."

He noted that while the world has modernized, fundamental aspects of humanity remain unchanged, which is central to the stories told through Rakugo. Moreover, Shinoharu pointed out the similarities between Japanese Rakugo and Turkish Meddah, another form of storytelling.

Professor Kimie Oshima, a faculty member at Kanagawa University specializing in intercultural studies, acknowledged that Rakugo performances are traditionally male-dominated, though more female artists are gaining recognition today. She also observed many similarities between Meddah and Rakugo, both in storytelling techniques and cultural contexts, noting shared lifestyle elements between Turkish and Japanese cultures.

Associate professor Halit Mızraklı, who has lived in Japan for 22 years and practices Rakugo semi-professionally, reflected on the historical connections between the two nations: “We are two ancient peoples. Perhaps thousands of years ago, we were brothers in Central Asia. One brother moved east to the land of the rising sun, while the other went to the Anatolian lands, where the moon rises. I believe that the traditions of both nations have spread and evolved, leading to their current forms. The themes of our stories also resonate because, at their core, they reflect what it means to be human.”

Traditional storytelling

Meddah Kenan Olpak, a traditional Turkish theater artist, shared his extensive knowledge of Turkish folk stories, indicating that he knows around a hundred tales and has performed them in various venues. His experiences underline the deep cultural roots of storytelling in both Türkiye and Japan, revealing how these traditions continue to be vital to their respective cultures.