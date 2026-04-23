Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that the “Theatre Train” under the General Directorate of State Theaters’ Wagon Stage Project will depart from Ankara on May 4.

In a written statement on Thursday, Uraloğlu provided information about the train, saying: “The event, which will be held between May 4-19, will last 16 days. A total of 25 theatre plays will be staged at 13 different stations.”

Drawing attention to the schedule of performances, Uraloğlu noted that the plays will be performed for children during midday and for adults in the evening. Regarding the train’s route, he shared: “Our train will travel a total distance of 4,160 kilometers round trip," passing through several cities including Ankara, Muş and Iskenderun.

Uraloğlu also stated that the train consists of a diesel locomotive, a generator car, three sleeping cars, a dining car, a theatre car, and a freight car.

Uraloğlu noted that the first edition of the event, which began with a ceremony at Ankara Station in 2025, lasted 11 days, adding: “Last year, our train staged 22 theatre plays in 12 locations and traveled 4,423 kilometers, meeting with art lovers.”