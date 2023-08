Archaeologists excavating an extensive Neolithic site in northeastern France have made a pivotal discovery, identifying evidence of a lasting settlement that completes the puzzle of the site's history.

The settlement was unearthed at the vast Neolithic site of Marais de Saint-Gond, giving rare insights into its social organization 150 years after the first flints were discovered.

"This is the last piece of the jigsaw we were missing," said Remi Martineau, a researcher at France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), who located the village with his team this summer.

In Marais de Saint-Gond in northeastern France, 15 large flint mines have already been identified on 450 hectares (1,111.97 acres), as well as 135 hypogeum-constructed underground chambers.

Five megalithic-covered alleys, 10 polishers for axes and fields cultivated by controlled burns have also been located since flints were first discovered a century and a half ago.

This new discovery makes it possible to pass a milestone in the understanding of "the economic, societal and territorial organization of the Neolithic," Martineau said, adding that there is "no equivalent" in all of Europe.

The village was discovered when a ditch for the installation of a palisade was identified in the commune Val-des-Marais around 136 kilometers (84 miles) from Paris.

The prehistoric enclosure was circling a hill, enclosing an estimated area of 1 hectare, according to the archaeological evaluations.

In the process, an apse building was cleared, near a large rubbish pit some 20 meters in diameter, along with wells.

"The site was completely structured," said Martineau.

Remi Martineau, researcher at the CNRS, holds up a fragment of pottery dating from the Modern Neolithic, around 3500-years-ago, from a settlement suggesting the presence of a village occupied by a structured population, at Val-des-Marais, France, Aug. 23, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"The foundations of our society are already there."

These successive discoveries are the result of a research program started 20 years ago, led by the CNRS.

The last campaign, which brought together the CNRS, joint laboratory Artehis, University of Bourgogne Franche-Comte, and the culture ministry, involved 50 people including researchers from France and abroad, as well as 20 "excavators," mainly archaeology students.

They have also unearthed a tiny oval object made of mother-of-pearl – a true "museum piece," according to Martineau.

It is pierced with two holes in the center and could be an ancestor of the button, which dates from 3,400 to 3,300 years ago.

Given its well-preserved state, researchers hope that the rest of the site will be equally well-preserved if more excavations are conducted in the future.