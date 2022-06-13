The never-before-seen collection of one of the 20th century's greatest artists, Pablo Picasso, shows how the artist taught his 5-year-old to master figure drawing.

The "how to draw" guidebooks prepared by the legendary Spanish painter Pablo Picasso for his daughter will be exhibited at the Picasso Museum in Paris.

According to the Guardian, Picasso's granddaughter Diana Widmaier-Ruiz-Picasso discovered the extraordinary collection of sketchbooks that the artist had prepared to teach her eldest daughter how to draw and color.

A still shot taken from the Guardian's webpage, describing Picasso’s sketchbooks for his daughter.

Accordingly, Picasso filled the pages with funny drawings of animals, birds, clowns, acrobats, horses, and pigeons that would delight children as well as adults.

The master created the illustrations when his daughter, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, was between the ages of 5 and 7. On some pages, it is seen that the little girl attempts to imitate her father. She also graded her father's work by scribbling the number "10" on a circus stage.

The never-before-seen collection also includes impressive origami sculptures of various birds.

His granddaughter, Diana Widmaier-Ruiz-Picasso, found the collection by chance while perusing family materials in a warehouse. She was intrigued by the notebook and showed it to her mother, who is now 86 years old.

A still shot taken from the Guardian's webpage, showing Picasso’s origami made for his daughter.

The exhibition will remain open until Dec. 31 and will include many portraits, personal belongings, and photographs of Maya Ruiz-Picasso, sketchbooks, and origami sculptures on display for the first time.