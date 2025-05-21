London's Madame Tussauds museum unveiled a new wax figure of Princess Catherine on Wednesday, "to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen."

The new figure stands next to one of her husband, Prince William, and those of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

She is wearing a sparkly pink Jenny Packham gown and silver pumps, as well as a Royal Victorian Order blue sash.

The outfit was styled "in homage to the outfit worn to the annual diplomatic reception in December 2023," Madame Tussauds said.

It is finished with an exact replica of the Lover's Knot tiara, which had been worn in the 1980s by the museum's figure of Princess Diana.

Senior general manager, Steve Blackburn, said the Princess of Wales, also known as Kate, was "majestically crafted by our talented studio team."

She "has been sculpted to ensure her resemblance is fit for a future queen, alongside her dashing husband," he added.

Kate's new double has been put in place nearly 14 months after the princess, now 43, announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer and was having chemotherapy in March 2024.

The shock announcement came only weeks after officials revealed that King Charles III, 76, had also been diagnosed with cancer.

While Charles' treatment continues, Kate has said she is now in remission.

The figure of Kate was also styled with the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II and replica Greville Diamond Chandelier earrings.

Her husband, too, the Prince of Wales, "has been upgraded," the museum said.

He is dressed in a black Ede & Ravenscroft tuxedo, with a white bow tie, replicas of his sash and star of the Order of the Garter and army medals.