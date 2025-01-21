A historic Quran, handwritten by Seyyid Süleyman Vehbi Efendi in the 19th century, has been donated to the Green Mosque in Wolfenbüttel, Germany. This invaluable manuscript, believed to have been written between 1860 and 1872, significantly enriches the mosque's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Mustafa User, vice president of the mosque’s board of directors, expressed his joy in an interview with an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, saying: "Our congregation has been gifted a historic Quran from the 19th century, written by Seyyid Süleyman Vehbi Efendi. This invaluable work, estimated to have been handwritten between 1860 and 1872, will greatly enrich our spiritual and cultural heritage. We are thrilled to receive such an unforgettable gift."

The user shared that the Quran was donated by Dr. Elke Niewöhner, a scholar of Islamic studies, who had acquired the manuscript from Jens Kröger, a former curator at the Berlin Museum of Islamic Art.

He explained that Niewöhner wanted the Quran to be entrusted to reliable hands, which is why it was brought to the mosque. "This historic Quran is now part of our community’s spiritual and cultural heritage and will remain here as a permanent legacy," User said. "The Quran will be displayed in a special area of our mosque, open for everyone to view and examine. This valuable work will illuminate our community’s religious and cultural heritage, creating a strong connection between the past and present and will be passed down to future generations."

User also expressed deep gratitude to Niewöhner and Kröger for their exceptional donation on behalf of the mosque's board.