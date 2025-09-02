Archaeologists working at Perre Ancient City, one of the five main cities of the ancient Kingdom of Commagene in southeastern Türkiye, have discovered a statue of the ancient Egyptian god Pataikos – a rare find believed to be the first of its kind in Anatolia.

Mehmet Alkan, director of the Adıyaman Museum, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the excavation team unearthed a 2,100-year-old tomb containing various figures and artifacts.

Upon examination, the figures were identified as faience amulets depicting the Egyptian protective deity Pataikos, along with different beads and other amulets.

Expressing excitement over the discovery, Alkan stated that the 2,100-year-old hypogeum-style tomb from the Hellenistic period, where 14 individuals were buried, contains the rare figure of the god Pataikos.

"This is the first time such a figure has been encountered in excavations in Anatolia,” Alkan said, highlighting the significance of the find.

Alkan noted that the area of the necropolis where excavations are ongoing is referred to as the "stairway to eternity.”

Mehmet Yelken, provincial director of Culture and Tourism, emphasized the importance of the ongoing excavations at Perre and noted that archaeologists are proceeding with great care due to the site’s archaeological and historical significance.

Located in present-day Adiyaman, Perre Ancient City is known for its rock tombs, Roman-era structures and long-standing cultural ties across regions – now even further enriched by the unexpected presence of an Egyptian deity.