Known as an actor, director, educator and translator, Ahmet Levendoğlu left an indelible mark on the arts in Türkiye. Actor Yıldıray Şahinler paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as a person who embodied the essence of "principle" and instilled great confidence in actors on stage. His teachings and influence became a powerful force in shaping performers' careers.

In addition to this heartfelt message, the State Theaters (DT) issued a condolence statement, acknowledging Levendoğlu as one of the cornerstones of Turkish theater, recognizing his contributions not only as an actor and director but also as an educator and writer. The message expressed: "We pray for God's mercy on the valuable artist Ahmet Levendoğlu and we extend our condolences to his family, loved ones and the entire art community."

Levendoğlu’s funeral will be held on April 8 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), followed by his burial at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.

About Ahmet Levendoğlu

Ahmet Levendoğlu was born in Istanbul in 1945. His father, Tarık Levendoğlu, was a significant figure in the Turkish theater scene, serving as the set and costume instructor and technical director at Tatbikat Sahnesi, a theater that provided resources to the State Theaters.

After graduating from Robert College, Levendoğlu continued his theater studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in the U.K., completing his education in 1969. Following his studies, he worked as an actor for one season at the Exeter Northcott Theatre.

From 1971 to 1976, Levendoğlu worked at the Ankara State Theatre. Later, from 1978 to 1980, he performed at the Istanbul State Theatre. During the early years of the Istanbul State Theatre’s formation, Levendoğlu also served as assistant director.

Levendoğlu also gained recognition for his television and film performances. He appeared in popular Turkish TV series such as "Kırık Hayatlar" ("Broken Lives") and "Ateşten Günler" (Days of Fire) and the American TV show "Young Indiana Jones."

Through his work as an actor, teacher and director, Levendoğlu significantly contributed to the development of Turkish theater and cinema, leaving a lasting legacy in the cultural landscape of the country. He also contributed substantially to theater education, teaching at institutions such as the Ankara State Conservatory, Istanbul State Conservatory, Boğaziçi University and Academy Istanbul.

Levendoğlu's innovative theatrical pursuits were particularly evident through his "Theater Studio" initiative, where he sought to explore new and creative approaches to theater. His passion for teaching helped train many theater artists, ensuring that his influence would continue to be felt for generations.