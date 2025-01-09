Selim İleri, one of the prominent figures in Turkish literature, passed away on the evening of Jan. 8 in Istanbul at the age of 75. He had been suffering from an illness for some time.

A ceremony will be held in his honor on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Following the ceremony, Ileri's funeral will take place after the noon prayer at Vaniköy Mosque and he will be laid to rest in the family grave at Sahrayıcedit Cemetery.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his condolences to Ileri's family and assured them of the government's support in any way possible.

Ileri was named "State Artist" in 1998 and received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award in 2012.

Since the 1970s, Selim Ileri has been one of the most prolific writers in contemporary Turkish literature, producing works across various genres, including novels, short stories, poetry, essays, theater, memoirs and critiques.

In addition to his literary contributions, Ileri wrote over 20 screenplays and contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines, such as "Yeni Ufuklar," "Yeni Dergi," "Papirüs," "Varlık," "Türk Dili," "Politika," "Dünya," "Milliyet," "Milliyet Sanat," "Gösteri" and "Cumhuriyet," with his essays and critical writings.

He also worked as a columnist, wrote serial articles and hosted cultural and arts programs on radio and television.