The restoration of artifacts that were moved from Hasankeyf in southeastern Turkey's Batman province has come to an end, shedding light on the history and unveiling information about one of the oldest settlements in the world.

The historical artifacts were moved to the new residential area while the landscaping in Arkeo Park continues at a rapid pace. Meanwhile, the relocation and restoration work of the 650-year-old Koç Mosque, which is believed to be built in the 13th century during the reign of Ayyubids, was also completed.

The 800-year-old Artuklu Hamam was also transported from the ancient city of Hasankeyf – which will be flooded due to the construction of the Ilısu Dam nearby – to the new Hasankeyf Culture Park above the water line.

Early Anatolian people recognized the defensive potential of the site and set about building fortifications. The original name was Assyrian, Castrum Kefa, "The Castle of the Rock," and it was most likely a large walled city by the river.

Romans, on the other hand, built a citadel in the fourth century B.C. and the place was used as an outpost on their eastern border with Persia. The Arabs conquered the place in the sixth century B.C. and changed its name into their language, Hisn Kayfa. Then ruled by Asian tribes, each culture left a mark in the area, making the site a unique place where many different civilizations met.

Hasankeyf District Governor Şenol Öztürk talked about the restoration efforts and said that Hasankeyf bears the traces of thousands of years of history and is the first city of the civilization.

"Today, we are working hard to preserve this heritage and pass it on to future generations. As everyone knows, the city was flooded during the Hasankeyf Dam process. Before it was destroyed, all historical and cultural artifacts were moved to the new Hasankeyf site through a special technique. There is an unmoveable area that we call "Hasankeyf Castle," but that site is accessible by boat. The relocation processes have been completed in the areas that we transferred," he said.

Stating that the landscaping works continue in the Arkeo Park area, Öztürk added: "A truly original project has been implemented. On the other hand, our current excavations in Hasankeyf Castle continue. They are excavations that have spread over the years. There is a deep-rooted ancient history in Hasankeyf Castle. With utmost attention, we will bring those places to tourism in the same way. We are implementing the project for the regeneration of Şahap Valley within the same framework. We will see much more clearly when the work is finished."