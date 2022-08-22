The restoration and landscaping work of the 800-year-old Obruk Han (inn), commissioned by the Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I, has been completed in Türkiye's central Konya province. The inn, which is expected to be an important touristic destination in the city, is ready to welcome visitors with its historical atmosphere and the beautiful views it offers.

A view of a wall inside the Obruk Han, Konya, central Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

The construction of the inn, located on the Konya-Aksaray highway, 70 kilometers (around 45 miles) from the city center of Konya, dates back to the 13th century. The structure, whose epitaph was lost, reflects the characteristics of Seljuk caravanserai architecture and gets its name from the 180-meter-wide (590-foot-wide) Kızören Obruğu (pothole) located right next to it.

The pothole and the inn were registered by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as one of the country's "sensitive areas to be protected." The restoration and landscaping works for the two started nearly two years ago.

The work, carried out with the support of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Governorship of Konya, has been completed and the region of the Kızören Obruğu and Obruk Han is primed to host visitors now.

Karatay District Mayor Hasan Kılca said that the city plans to enrich the area of the pothole and inn even more and turn it into a beautiful place for accommodation, social gatherings and interesting cuisine. Stating that tourists come to see the area's geographical and natural beauty, Kılca noted that they are also working to include the area in the UNESCO World Heritage List.